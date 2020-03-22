Gov. Abbott releases two new orders to combat COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Greg Abbott will be joined by the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

During the past week, Governor Abbott has made changes to Texas' laws in order to help fight the spread of coronavirus and to help Texans who are facing finical burdens as businesses across the state shut down.

Governor Abbott also issued a public health disaster that went into effect on Friday, March 20. The Executive Order brought the entire state of Texas in line with the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"This Executive Order is not a Shelter in Place Order it does not prohibit people from doing things like going to the grocery store, parks or banks, all critical infrastructure will remain open, and operational, domestic travel will be unrestricted,” said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott said the statewide orders are to make sure Texas is following guidance provided by the federal government. The governor said it is not an order for Texans to shelter in place and does not restrict domestic travel.



