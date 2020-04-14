Gov. Ducey speaks out on stay at home order and economic recovery amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Doug Ducey has touched on the issue of reopening the state, which has seen many activities grind to a halt due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Since 5:00 p.m. on March 31, Arizona has been under a stay-at-home order. The order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, asks Arizonans to limited their time away from their home.

The order has listed a number of activities that are exempt from the order. In addition, a number of business categories are considered to be essential, such as gas stations, grocery stores. Meanwhile, barbers, salons, spas and massage parlors have been ordered to close on April 4.

The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, 2020. In tweets Gov. Ducey made on Monday to his Twitter page, he said he wants to get the economy moving and people back to work when it is safe and healthy for people to do so.

"Slowing the spread of #COVID19 remains our number one focus," Gov. Ducey tweeted.

In a statement released Tuesday, Gov. Ducey said he has sent letters to leaders of the state's lodging and business communities for feedback on a plan for economic recovery after the pandemic.

"Public health remains our top priority," the Governor wrote, in the letter. "But in addition to the "response," we are also focused on the "recovery." With unprecedented unemployment, and our small businesses struggling to stay afloat, we know there will be much work to be done in reinvigorating Arizona's economy."

Advertisement

In addition to talking about the economy, Gov. Ducey also announced a partnership between the state and the University of Arizona to provide COVID-19 antibody tests for 250,000 health care professionals and first responders.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Gov. Ducey announces reopening of St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix during COVID-19 pandemic

More unemployment claims filed with Arizona DES as workers enter another week off the job

As Arizona nears its coronavirus peak, health experts talk social distancing efforts