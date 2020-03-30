LIST: Essential Services in Arizona

Arizona Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But he said grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open.

The governor said he took the action Monday after the state’s top health director said it was necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 for all activity that is not essential.

Under the Executive Order, Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:

To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

VIDEO: Gov. Ducey's March 30 news conference

"Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy as we slow the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona citizens and businesses are already responsibly responding to this crisis. This order builds on the state’s efforts to protect public health by reminding Arizonans to maintain healthy habits and find alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones while spending time at home. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure we build capacity in our healthcare system, and help protect the lives of those we love most. It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries. I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”

Advertisement

Essential services:

Healthcare and public health operations

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental offices

Pharmacies

Public health entities

Blood donation organizations

Eye care centers

Home healthcare providers

Mental health and substance abuse providers

Veterinary care

Human services operations

Long-term care facilities

Shelters for adults, seniors, children

Infrastructure Operations

Food production, distribution, sale

Construction

Airport operations

Utilities (water, power, gas, electrical)

Railroads and public transportation

Cybersecurity operations

Flood control

Solid waste and recycling

Internet, video and telecommunications

Government

Parks

First responders, emergency management, 911 services

Business and Operations

Grocery stores, farmer's markets, farm/produce stands

Pet supplies

Food, beverage and agriculture

Outdoor recreation - parks, trails that provide social distancing for activities such as biking, walking and hiking

Charitable and social services

Media - newspapers, TV, radio

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation, including auto supply, repair, vehicle sales, bicycle shops, truck stops

Banks, currency exchanges, consumer lenders

Hardware stores

Building and construction trades; plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, operating engineers

Mail, shipping, delivery, pick-up services

Laundromats, dry cleaners

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Essential Activities:

Obtaining necessary supplies and services for your family, household and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies, equipment to work from home, completing assignments for distance learning, products needed to maintain safety, sanitation and maintaning your residence

Seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services; obtaining medical supplies or medication

Caring for a family member, friend or pet in another residence

Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used

Transporting children to child care services

Engaging in constitutionally protected activities, such as speech and religion, voting, legal or court process

On March 30, Gov. Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman extended a statewide school closure through the end of the school year.

On March 19, Ducey halted all elective surgeries to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospital and providers to continue offering vital services.

On March 17, the Arizona Department of Health Services restricted access to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care faclities to mitigate the risk of coronavirus transmission.

For more details on the executive order, head to: https://azgovernor.gov and ArizonaTogether.org

The Associated Press contributed to this report.