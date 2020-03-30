LIST: Essential Services in Arizona
PHOENIX - Arizona Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But he said grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open.
The governor said he took the action Monday after the state’s top health director said it was necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.
The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 for all activity that is not essential.
Under the Executive Order, Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:
- To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;
- For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or
- To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;
- And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.
VIDEO: Gov. Ducey's March 30 news conference
"Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy as we slow the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona citizens and businesses are already responsibly responding to this crisis. This order builds on the state’s efforts to protect public health by reminding Arizonans to maintain healthy habits and find alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones while spending time at home. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure we build capacity in our healthcare system, and help protect the lives of those we love most. It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries. I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”
Advertisement
Essential services:
Healthcare and public health operations
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Dental offices
- Pharmacies
- Public health entities
- Blood donation organizations
- Eye care centers
- Home healthcare providers
- Mental health and substance abuse providers
- Veterinary care
Human services operations
- Long-term care facilities
- Shelters for adults, seniors, children
Infrastructure Operations
- Food production, distribution, sale
- Construction
- Airport operations
- Utilities (water, power, gas, electrical)
- Railroads and public transportation
- Cybersecurity operations
- Flood control
- Solid waste and recycling
- Internet, video and telecommunications
Government
- Parks
- First responders, emergency management, 911 services
Business and Operations
- Grocery stores, farmer's markets, farm/produce stands
- Pet supplies
- Food, beverage and agriculture
- Outdoor recreation - parks, trails that provide social distancing for activities such as biking, walking and hiking
- Charitable and social services
- Media - newspapers, TV, radio
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation, including auto supply, repair, vehicle sales, bicycle shops, truck stops
- Banks, currency exchanges, consumer lenders
- Hardware stores
- Building and construction trades; plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, operating engineers
- Mail, shipping, delivery, pick-up services
- Laundromats, dry cleaners
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
Essential Activities:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services for your family, household and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies, equipment to work from home, completing assignments for distance learning, products needed to maintain safety, sanitation and maintaning your residence
- Seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services; obtaining medical supplies or medication
- Caring for a family member, friend or pet in another residence
- Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used
- Transporting children to child care services
- Engaging in constitutionally protected activities, such as speech and religion, voting, legal or court process
On March 30, Gov. Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman extended a statewide school closure through the end of the school year.
On March 19, Ducey halted all elective surgeries to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospital and providers to continue offering vital services.
On March 17, the Arizona Department of Health Services restricted access to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care faclities to mitigate the risk of coronavirus transmission.
For more details on the executive order, head to: https://azgovernor.gov and ArizonaTogether.org
The Associated Press contributed to this report.