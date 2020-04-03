Gov. Ducey orders barbers, salons to close by April 4

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered barbers and salons to close by April 4, under newly released guidance on essential services.

According to the statement, the following services are to close by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, if they haven't closed already.

Barbers

Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons and Aesthetic Salons

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Spas

Massage parlors

In the statement, officials with the Governor's Office say the businesses have to close, because they cannot comply with the guidelines required in the state's stay-at-home order.

In addition, communal pools, swap meets, and amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene will need to close by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Gov. Ducey issued a stay-at-home order that took effect at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the executive order, the stay-at-home order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, asks Arizonans to limited their time away from their home.

"Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," Gov. Ducey said at the time.

The executive order has listed a number of activities that are exempt from the order. In addition, a number of business categories are considered to be essential, such as gas stations and grocery stores.

Experts have criticized Arizona's stay-at-home order.

"This is a shelter in place or social distancing order in name only, which is putting millions of people in Arizona at risk," said Dr. Gregg Gonsalves, commenting on Arizona's stay-at-home order.

Gov. Ducey repeatedly said during a town hall broadcast on more than 80 radio and TV stations Thursday night that salons and barbershops were not included in his list of essential services that can remain open.

“If they’re looking for cover under one of our categories, they’re going to have to be able to demonstrate that they can exercise social distancing or some other type of protective measure,” Ducey said.

Some salons already closed

Prior to Friday's guidance, some salons have already closed. FOX 10 spoke with the owner of a hair salon in Apache Junction on Wednesday.

"We work in close proximity with our clients," said Leyna Negron with A Bit of Bliss Day Spa. "We share breathing space. I’m doing nails, and sometimes my client spit on me when they were talking, and I do not have enough masks for every client that comes to the door. If I were to get infected, I don’t know how many clients I would infect."

