Gov. Ducey talks about ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as number of new cases increase in Arizona

COVID-19 is has returned, front and center, on the minds of many Arizonans as cases have started to climb again.

On Oct. 15, it was reported by state health officials that Arizona saw 1,113 new cases of COVID-19 being reported, with 17 new deaths. This marks one of the biggest increases since mid-September.

In addition, hospitalizations are also up slightly, and hundreds of students around the state have been forced to quarantine after exposures at their schools.

On Oct. 15, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey answered questions about the ongoing pandemic in Arizona.

During a meeting between Gov. Ducey and the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos met at the Phoenix International Academy, where they talked about the strides schools have made during the ongoing pandemic.

During the event, Gov. Ducey says the health and safety of kids is top priority, and schools have their protocols in place, such as wearing masks.

Advertisement

Gov. Ducey also stressed the importance of giving students options for in-person and online learning, so parents can choose at their level of comfortability, while adding that the product is better in classrooms.

Gov. Ducey was also asked about why there has been a big increase in cases.

"The increases, I believe, are coming from the 18-34 age bracket, college kids and young individuals that are out and about," Ducey replied. "You remember the beginning of spring, we never had that spike until late June, early July, when we came inside because of triple-digit temperatures. I don’t want to guess, but our temps are turning to a favorable climate. It’s our opportunity now to spend more time outside."

Gov. Ducey didn’t talk about any plans to roll back the openings, and asked Arizonans to remain vigilant.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)