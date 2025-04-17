Gov. Hobbs says she will veto bills until health care funding for Arizonans with disabilities is passed
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced a moratorium on signing new legislation until lawmakers pass a bill funding health care for those with disabilities.
The state's division of developmental disabilities runs out of money at the end of April. If lawmakers do not pass a funding bill, the agency would shut down until the state's new budget year in July.
The agency provides services for nearly 60,000 disabled Arizonans.
What they're saying:
Hobbs says the moratorium applies to any bill that has not yet been brought to her.
"Any bill not already on my desk will be vetoed until we have a serious, bipartisan funding solution that protects health care for Arizonans with disabilities," Gov. Hobbs said in a statement.
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs