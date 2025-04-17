Gov. Hobbs says she will veto bills until health care funding for Arizonans with disabilities is passed

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs says she will veto bills until health care funding for people with disabilities is passed. Hobbs says the bill moratorium applies to any legislation that has not already been brought to her.



Governor Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced a moratorium on signing new legislation until lawmakers pass a bill funding health care for those with disabilities.

The state's division of developmental disabilities runs out of money at the end of April. If lawmakers do not pass a funding bill, the agency would shut down until the state's new budget year in July.

The agency provides services for nearly 60,000 disabled Arizonans.

Hobbs says the moratorium applies to any bill that has not yet been brought to her.

"Any bill not already on my desk will be vetoed until we have a serious, bipartisan funding solution that protects health care for Arizonans with disabilities," Gov. Hobbs said in a statement.

