Gov. Hobbs says she will veto bills until health care funding for Arizonans with disabilities is passed

By and
Updated  April 17, 2025 12:30pm MST
Katie Hobbs
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gov. Hobbs announces bill moratorium

"Any bill not already on my desk will be vetoed until we have a serious, bipartisan funding solution that protects health care for Arizonans with disabilities," Gov. Hobbs said in a statement.

The Brief

    • Gov. Katie Hobbs says she will veto bills until health care funding for people with disabilities is passed.
    • Hobbs says the bill moratorium applies to any legislation that has not already been brought to her.

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced a moratorium on signing new legislation until lawmakers pass a bill funding health care for those with disabilities.

The state's division of developmental disabilities runs out of money at the end of April. If lawmakers do not pass a funding bill, the agency would shut down until the state's new budget year in July.

The agency provides services for nearly 60,000 disabled Arizonans.  

What they're saying:

Hobbs says the moratorium applies to any bill that has not yet been brought to her.

"Any bill not already on my desk will be vetoed until we have a serious, bipartisan funding solution that protects health care for Arizonans with disabilities," Gov. Hobbs said in a statement.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

Lawmakers respond to Hobbs

Senate President Warren Peterson

House Speaker Steve Montenegro

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Governor Katie Hobbs in a news release, as well as statements from Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Steve Montenegro.

