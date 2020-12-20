Gov. Newsom going back into quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom will go back into quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from his office on Sunday.

The governor's office says Newsom tested negative and will quarantine for 10 days, in accordance with the updated state guidelines.

Gov. Newsom will be tested again in the next few days.

A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office sent FOX 11 the following statement:

"This afternoon, a Governor’s Office staff member tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as our office was informed of this positive test, our Director of Operations initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies. We are working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing. The individual in question came into contact with the Governor and a few other staff members. The Governor tested negative today as did the other staff members. In an abundance of caution, the Governor will begin a ten-day quarantine per state guidelines. The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines. We wish our staff member who tested positive well.

Health and safety of staff has been a top priority for the office. The Governor’s Office mandates mask-wearing in accordance with California State law and the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines. Early on in the pandemic, the Governor’s Office put in place a number of protocols that minimized the amount of staff physically present at work, converted most in-person meetings to video conference calls, instituted a no questions asked remote work policy and reduced seating capacity in meeting rooms for in-person meetings that can’t be done remotely. Those policies are still in effect and will be for the duration of the pandemic."

In November, the governor and his family quarantined after learning they came in contact with a CHP officer who had the virus.

