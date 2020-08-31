Governor Ducey to hold news conference as Arizona reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Governor Doug Ducey will hold a news conference on August 31 on the same day that Arizona reported 174 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Ducey will be joined by officials from hospitals, pharmacies, public health and universities to "announce additional actions to increase influenza vaccination rates and urge Arizonans to get the flu shot."

The state Department of Health Services said on August 31 that the number of total cases since the pandemic began stands at 201,835. The number of deaths remains 5,029 after officials realized a death had been counted twice.

Hospitalizations, including ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage, continue to inch downward.

Meanwhile, a bar near Arizona State University in Tempe became the third metro Phoenix establishment to have its liquor license suspended over the weekend for violating requirements to reopen under coronavirus protocol.

State health officials have been watching for bars that are in violation of social distancing, masking, dancing, standing, and table occupancy limitations in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued June 29.

In general, the number of coronavirus infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

