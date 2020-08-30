Expand / Collapse search
Mill Avenue's Glow Shots & Cocktails ordered to close for COVID-19 violations days after reopening

Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TEMPE, Ariz. - After applying to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tempe's Glow Shots & Cocktails violated health guidelines and was ordered to immediately close Aug. 30, says the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The bar must now wait for approval to reopen.

In an attestation form filled out by the bar to reopen, the owner, Jay Johari, agreed he must, in part, "comply with the requirements of Emergency Measures 2020-02, 2020-04 and applicable ADHS Requirements and any other requirements or guidelines incorporated ..."

The bar is accused of "jeopardizing the health, safety and    welfare of the public."

On Aug. 29, it was announced Old Town Scottsdale's Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos were ordered to close and their liquor licenses were suspended for COVID-19 guidance violations.

Bars in Maricopa County were allowed to reopen late August after the virus spread went into the "moderate" category, after months of businesses being shuttered.