Officials: Two Old Town Scottsdale bars forced to close for COVID-19 guidance violations

Two Old Town Scottsdale bars will reportedly have their liquor licenses suspended indefinitely after not following COVID-19 guidance set out by the state, just days after bars were allowed to reopen in Maricopa County, says the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on Aug. 29.

Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos will reportedly have their licenses suspended after people were asked to leave the two bars around 11 p.m. Aug. 28.

The next day, notices of closure for non-compliance were posted to the doors of the bars, saying their activity was putting in jeopardy the "health, safety and welfare of the public."

Bars were allowed to reopen once the county met certain guidelines pertaining to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but only at a limited capacity.

The businesses have not publically commented on the notices.