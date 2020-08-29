Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 3:36 PM MST until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Pima County
5
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:08 PM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:22 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:28 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Breaking News

Officials: Two Old Town Scottsdale bars forced to close for COVID-19 guidance violations

By
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two Old Town Scottsdale bars will reportedly have their liquor licenses suspended indefinitely after not following COVID-19 guidance set out by the state, just days after bars were allowed to reopen in Maricopa County, says the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on Aug. 29.

Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos will reportedly have their licenses suspended after people were asked to leave the two bars around 11 p.m. Aug. 28.

The next day, notices of closure for non-compliance were posted to the doors of the bars, saying their activity was putting in jeopardy the "health, safety and welfare of the public."

Bars were allowed to reopen once the county met certain guidelines pertaining to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but only at a limited capacity.

The businesses have not publically commented on the notices.