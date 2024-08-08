Grappler stops Arizona driver after speeds of more than 90 mph, DPS says

A trooper with Arizona DPS deployed the Grappler device to stop a suspect allegedly going more than 90 mph on US 60 in Mesa on July 17.

The deployment was captured on video and the department shared it on social media on Aug. 8.

The Grappler was deployed on the driver of a Cadillac sedan as the car was getting off on the Higley Road exit ramp.

The suspect, not identified, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful flight from law enforcement, displaying fictitious plates, driving on a suspended license, removing/defacing a VIN, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Map of the area where the incident happened: