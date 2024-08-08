Expand / Collapse search

Grappler stops Arizona driver after speeds of more than 90 mph, DPS says

By
Updated  August 8, 2024 2:47pm MST
Police Chases
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch: Grappler used on Arizona driver

MESA, Ariz. - A trooper with Arizona DPS deployed the Grappler device to stop a suspect allegedly going more than 90 mph on US 60 in Mesa on July 17.

The deployment was captured on video and the department shared it on social media on Aug. 8.

The Grappler was deployed on the driver of a Cadillac sedan as the car was getting off on the Higley Road exit ramp.

The suspect, not identified, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful flight from law enforcement, displaying fictitious plates, driving on a suspended license, removing/defacing a VIN, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related

What's the Grappler Police Bumper? How this Arizona invention is stopping police chases
article

What's the Grappler Police Bumper? How this Arizona invention is stopping police chases

It's something we've covered on a number of occasions in the past: an Arizona-made device that deploys a nylon net in an effort to stop a suspect who is fleeing police. As of now, nearly 1,000 Grappler Police Bumpers have been installed on law enforcement vehicles with even more on the way.

Map of the area where the incident happened: