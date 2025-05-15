Expand / Collapse search

Greer Fire continues to burn; former police officer accused of manslaughter | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 15, 2025 6:34pm MST
PHOENIX - From the latest on a fast-growing wildfire in eastern Arizona to why a former police officer is being accused of a crime, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 15, 2025.

1. Greer Fire continues to burn

The Greer Fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 9,500 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Greer, Northwoods and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes.

2. Train catches fire in Flagstaff

Firefighters say a train engine in Flagstaff overheated on May 15, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.

3. Former police officer accused of manslaughter

A former Prescott Police officer is accused of manslaughter stemming from a 2024 shooting while on duty.

4. Grim discovery in northern Arizona

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a woman who was found dead at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff.

5. Man accused of kidnapping, murder could face the death penalty

Prosecutors are officially seeking the death penalty for Sencere Hayes, the man accused of kidnapping and shooting Mercedes Vega back in 2023.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Thursday will be a bit warmer in the Valley with a high of 90°F.

