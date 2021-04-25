Expand / Collapse search
Several communities under evacuation orders in Mohave County due to Hualapai Mountain fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 15 mins ago
Wildfire in Kingman on Sunday, April 25

William Arredondo shares a video of a wildfire burning near Kingman, Arizona on April 25.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. -  A fire is burning near the Wild Cow Campground in Kingman on Sunday and the Bureau of Land Management says the fire is being battled from the ground and air.

As of 4 p.m., evacuation orders have been issued by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for the following communities:

  • Hualapai Mountain Park
  • Lodge
  • Pine Lake

There's no information regarding the cause of the fire or how big it is.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.