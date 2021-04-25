Several communities under evacuation orders in Mohave County due to Hualapai Mountain fire

A fire is burning near the Wild Cow Campground in Kingman on Sunday and the Bureau of Land Management says the fire is being battled from the ground and air.

As of 4 p.m., evacuation orders have been issued by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for the following communities:

Hualapai Mountain Park

Lodge

Pine Lake

There's no information regarding the cause of the fire or how big it is.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.