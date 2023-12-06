Expand / Collapse search

Grubhub sued by family of Maricopa County judge hit and killed by driver

PHOENIX - Grubhub is being sued by the family of a Maricopa County Judge who was hit and killed crossing the street last year.

Maricopa County Judge Rosa Mroz was hit in the crosswalk at 56th Street and Camelback Road in February 2022.

Police say the driver was looking at his phone when he ran a red light.

Court officials confirmed her death several days later on Feb. 5.

Mroz spent 18 years on the bench and was the first Asian American woman to be appointed as a judge in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Grubhub said in a statement the driver was immediately suspended after the crash and that safety is a top priority.

Map of where the crash happened: