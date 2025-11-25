Guadalupe shooting sends 2 to the hospital: MCSO
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are at the scene of a shooting in Guadalupe.
What we know:
Per a statement, the incident happened in the area of Calle Guadalupe and Avenida Del Yaqui. Calle Guadalupe is the name for Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe, while Avenida Del Yaqui is the name for Priest Drive in the community. Deputies were reportedly sent to the scene at around midnight.
"Preliminary information is that there are two victims that have been transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries," read a portion of the brief statement.
Officials said no deputies were involved in the shooting.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and by FOX 10's Irene Snyder.