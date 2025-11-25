Expand / Collapse search

Guadalupe shooting sends 2 to the hospital: MCSO

By and
Published  November 25, 2025 6:14am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
MCSO investigating Guadalupe shooting

MCSO investigating Guadalupe shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened during the overnight hours in Guadalupe. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

The Brief

    • Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Guadalupe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
    • The incident happened near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida Del Yaqui.
    • One of the people hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are at the scene of a shooting in Guadalupe.

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident happened in the area of Calle Guadalupe and Avenida Del Yaqui. Calle Guadalupe is the name for Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe, while Avenida Del Yaqui is the name for Priest Drive in the community. Deputies were reportedly sent to the scene at around midnight.

"Preliminary information is that there are two victims that have been transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries," read a portion of the brief statement.

Officials said no deputies were involved in the shooting.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and by FOX 10's Irene Snyder.

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyNews