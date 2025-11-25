Guadalupe shooting sends 2 to the hospital: MCSO

The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Guadalupe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida Del Yaqui. One of the people hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries.



Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are at the scene of a shooting in Guadalupe.

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident happened in the area of Calle Guadalupe and Avenida Del Yaqui. Calle Guadalupe is the name for Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe, while Avenida Del Yaqui is the name for Priest Drive in the community. Deputies were reportedly sent to the scene at around midnight.

"Preliminary information is that there are two victims that have been transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries," read a portion of the brief statement.

Officials said no deputies were involved in the shooting.

Area where the shooting happened