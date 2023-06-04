Gunfight breaks out at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale PD says

Glendale Police are investigating after gunfire broke out in a parking lot at Westgate Entertainment District on Sunday night.

Officers responded to several reports of a shooting near Sunset Boulevard and Hanna Lane around 6:30 p.m. on June 4.

"Officers learned two separate parties were shooting at each other and fled the scene prior to officers arrival," Glendale Police said. "No injuries have been reported at this time and suspect(s) information is unknown."

A statement from Westgate Entertainment District reads, "On Sunday, June 4, an incident occurred in parking lot 7. Westgate is cooperating with the Glendale Police Department as they investigate. The safety of our community is our top priority …"

No more information was given.

Map of where the incident happened: