Gaithersburg shooting suspect on the loose after firing at officers from 'higher elevation'

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are looking for a gunman who reportedly fired at officers from what they described as a "higher elevation" in Gaithersburg on Wednesday.

Montgomery County police say the shooting began when Gaithersburg police officers responded to a "parking hazard" in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue.

When the got to the vehicle, they determined that the driver may have been under the influence. According to police, when they began investigating, one round was reportedly fired toward the officers.

Untitled-design-2021-04-14T165306.834.jpg

They say no officers were injured in the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m.

Police initially asked people in the area of 300 North Summit Avenue to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., they lifted the shelter in place order.

All high school athletics events in Gaithersburg have been canceled.

A significant police presence could be seen at nearby Lakeforest Mall, which had been designated as a staging area.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.