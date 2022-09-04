Man dead after falling from NYC skyscraper reportedly ID’d as Bed, Bath & Beyond CFO

article

A man died after falling from a Manhattan building Friday.

Police responded about 12:30 p.m. to reports of an unconscious person in the area of Leonard Street and West Broadway. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive with injuries "indicative from a fall from an elevated position," NYPD told FOX Television Stations.

NYPD identified the man as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal.

Several reports identify Arnal as the chief financial officer of struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond. The company’s corporate website lists a man with the same name as their executive vice president and CFO.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Bed, Bath & Beyond for more information.

NYPD said the investigation into Arnal’s death is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

An image of the sign for a Bed Bath & Beyond store as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Plainview, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock fell more than 21% Wednesday and is down 65% in the last 12 months.

As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.