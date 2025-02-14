Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Happy birthday! Arizona celebrates 113 years of statehood on Valentine's Day

By and
Published  February 14, 2025 6:21am MST
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Happy birthday! Feb. 14 is Arizona statehood day

It was on Feb. 14, 1912, that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

The Brief

    • Friday is Valentine's Day and Arizona statehood day.
    • On Feb. 14, 1912, President William Howard Taft signed legislation officially making Arizona the 48th U.S. state.
    • Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will host a reception at the State Historic Capitol Rotunda.

PHOENIX - Arizona is turning 113 years old on Valentine's Day.

It was on Feb. 14, 1912, that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will host a reception at the State Historic Capitol Rotunda.

"Arizona's journey as a state is a story of resilience, diversity, and community," Fontes said in a news release. "We welcome everyone to join us in celebrating our shared history and shaping our future."

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports and a news release from the Secretary of State's office.

ArizonaNews