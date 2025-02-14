Happy birthday! Arizona celebrates 113 years of statehood on Valentine's Day

The Brief Friday is Valentine's Day and Arizona statehood day. On Feb. 14, 1912, President William Howard Taft signed legislation officially making Arizona the 48th U.S. state. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will host a reception at the State Historic Capitol Rotunda.



Arizona is turning 113 years old on Valentine's Day.

It was on Feb. 14, 1912, that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes will host a reception at the State Historic Capitol Rotunda.

"Arizona's journey as a state is a story of resilience, diversity, and community," Fontes said in a news release. "We welcome everyone to join us in celebrating our shared history and shaping our future."