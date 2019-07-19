'Happy Birthday Loser' 2-year-old has hilarious reaction to cake mix-up

A 2-year-old Missouri girl is winning over the internet for her reaction to a hilarious birthday cake mistake.

Melin Jones went to her local Walmart store to order a birthday cake for her 2-year-old daughter, Liz. The family has nicknamed her 'Lizard' and Jones says she thought it would be cute to have the name written on the cake.

"I asked the lady behind the counter if she could write 'Happy Birthday Lizard ' on it and a few minutes later, she handed it back," Jones tells Fox 35. " I didn't think to look at it because it seemed like a pretty simple request."

Jones took the cake home and as she was unloading the car, she noticed a huge mistake.

"The lady didn't hear 'Lizard'...she heard 'loser."

'Happy Birthday Loser' clearly was not a message for a 2-year-old's birthday. After the shock wore off, Jones says she couldn't help but laugh.

"I haven't had any loser cakes to compare it to, but the bar has been set pretty high, I have to say!"

Little 'Lizard' did end up getting the cake replaced with one that said "You're a Winner" and enjoyed a wonderful birthday.