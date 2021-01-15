Expand / Collapse search

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano continues to vent lava

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 5 NY

Hawaii volcano eruption

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been erupting since Dec. 20, 2020. This is the first time lava has erupted from the volcano since 2018. (Produced by FOX 5 NY from USGS imagery)

THE BIG ISLAND, Hawaii - Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island continued to erupt lava on Friday, U.S. Geological Survey officials said, prompting warnings for people to stay clear. 

Helicopter flyovers this week confirmed lava erupting from a vent on the northwest side of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. 

The western half of the lava lake was about 650 feet deep Friday morning, the USGS said in a report. The eastern half of the lava lake was stagnant.

Authorities are warning people to stay clear of the area due to various threats posing a risk to visitors.

"High levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls, explosions, and volcanic glass particles are the primary hazards of concern regarding this new activity at Kīlauea's summit," USGS said. "Rockfalls and minor explosions… may occur suddenly and without warning."

Kilauea is the youngest and most active volcano on the Big Island. In fact, with more than 30 eruptions since 1952, it is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

This story was produced from New York City.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!