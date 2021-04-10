Head-on crash sends 5 to hospital in Phoenix

Five people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle head-on collision in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the crash at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Flower Street just before 2 a.m. on April 10.

A total of five people were transported to the hospital with significant injuries:

A 19-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition

A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition

A 50-year-old woman is in stable condition

A 53-year-old man is in stable condition

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

