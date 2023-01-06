Scottsdale police officer injured in Downtown Phoenix shooting

There is a heavy police presence in parts of Downtown Phoenix following a shooting that injured a police officer.

According to officials with the Scottsdale Police Department, one of their officers was injured in the shooting, and has been taken to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, according to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street.

According to Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, the suspect is still armed, and is still on the loose. She also said Phoenix Police officials have locked down the area.

The incident took place as parts of Downtown Phoenix were holding an art-themed event known as First Friday.

Officials with Valley Metro say the light rail is affected by the incident, with eastbound trains picking up passengers at the westbound stations in the downtown area.

Please check back for more details on this breaking news story.