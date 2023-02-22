Heinz wants to catch up with man who survived a month at sea with nothing but ketchup, seasonings

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:58 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Heinz wants to catch up with man who survived a month at sea with nothing but ketchup, seasonings

By Bradford Betz
Published 
World
FOX Business
arc._foto._rescate_exranjero_3.jpg article

Elvis Francois (center) is pictured with Colombian Navy members after he was rescued on Jan. 16, 2023. (Credit: Colombian Navy)

Heinz is trying to track down the man who survived for nearly a month at sea on nothing but ketchup and seasonings. 

In a recent Instagram post, the company said they wanted to buy 47-year-old Elvis Francois a new boat, but they have been unable to locate him. 

"So, we’re setting this message adrift into the sea of the internet, because if anyone can help us find him, its you," Heinz wrote. "If you or anyone you know can help us get in contact with Elvis Francois, please drop us a DM." 

The company encouraged readers to share the post with friends "so we can #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy." 

Bodycam: Police rescue father and son clinging to cooler

In the footage, the father and son clung to a cooler as they struggled to stay afloat. The department said that the officers arrived to find only a small portion of the boat’s bow was above water.

FTX, BANKMAN-FRIED'S PARENTS, SENIOR EXECS BOUGHT $121M WORTH OF BAHAMAS PROPERTIES: REPORT

The Colombian navy spotted Francois’ boat from the air 120 nautical miles northwest of La Guajira peninsula last month. Francois had scrawled the word "help" on the boat’s hull, which officials said was key to his rescue. His boat was taken to the port city of Cartagena by a passing container ship.

Francois, of the island nation of Dominica, claimed to have survived 24 days adrift in the Caribbean with nothing but ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes

GettyImages-1247164650.jpg

FILE IMAGE - Heinz ketchup is displayed on a shelf at a grocery store in Washington, DC, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Francois told Colombian authorities that his ordeal began in December when currents swept the sailboat out to sea while he was making repairs off the island of St. Martin in the Netherlands Antilles.

The navy said Francois received a medical check on shore and was handed over to immigration authorities for his return home to Dominica.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.