HelloFresh recalls meal kits with onions connected to possible salmonella contamination

Food delivery service HelloFresh is recalling all of the onions in its meal kits due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company says that it was informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that they would be conducting a voluntary recall of all of its onions.

The meal-kit company says customers should throw away all onions received from May 8 to July 31.

"We also recommend extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in direct contact with these products, as recommended by the FDA," the company said in a statement.

If the onions were consumed, the company says that the bacteria would have been killed if cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit as the recipe in the box instructed customers to do

If you are experiencing any symptoms, such as fever, diarrhea, or nausea, please call your healthcare provider immediately.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website.

