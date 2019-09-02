Expand / Collapse search

High-capacity magazines under new scrutiny as Congress returns

Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
SEATTLE - Lawmakers around the country are making a renewed push to ban high-capacity magazines that gunmen have used in several recent massacres.

High-capacity magazines have been a common denominator in several mass killings in recent years.

Nine states have passed laws restricting magazine capacity to 10 to 15 bullets. The Democratic-led U.S. House is slated to consider a similar ban at the federal level.

In arguing for the bans, politicians, experts and gun-control advocates point out that in the time it takes for a driver to wait through a stoplight, a shooter with a 100-round magazine can kill and injure dozens of people.