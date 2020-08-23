Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County

Highway reopens after being closed for days while crews battled Arizona wildfires

Published 
Wildfires
Associated Press
article

Salt Fire (ADOT)

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) - A main travel route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s White Mountains reopened after being closed for days as firefighters fought lightning-sparked wildfires burning brush and grass in rugged hill country.

A 57-mile (92-kilometer) stretch of U.S. 60 was closed northeast of Globe on Thursday because one of the fires had crossed the highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway reopened on Sunday.

Sections of State Routes 188 and 288 north of Globe also remained closed, although they have since reopened.

Fire crews were battling three large fires burning in the area, including one that prompted an evacuation advisory for the rural community of Wheatfields north of Globe.

Together, the fires had burned nearly 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) with zero containment as of Aug. 22, fire officials reported.

Fire managers used aircraft and burnout operations as they worked to keep the fire from reaching Wheatfields.

Monsoon season typically eases fires in Arizona, but not this year
slideshow

Monsoon season typically eases fires in Arizona, but not this year

Monsoon season usually eases the fires burning in Arizona, but this season, fire officials say it's making fires worse.

Salt Fire burns 2,000 acres, prompts road closures near Roosevelt Lake
slideshow

Salt Fire burns 2,000 acres, prompts road closures near Roosevelt Lake

The Salt Fire has burned about 2,000 acres two miles east of the intersection of State Routes 188 and 288 near Roosevelt Lake. The wildfire is zero percent contained.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android