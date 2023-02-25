Expand / Collapse search
Hiker collapses, dies at Arches National Park

By Chris Williams
Published 
Utah
FOX TV Stations
Moab article

A woman stands beneath Double Arch in Arches National Park near Moab in Utah.

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah - An investigation is underway after a hiker collapsed and later died at Arches National Park in Utah. 

Park rangers said the incident happened Friday when the 71-year-old man from Massachusetts was with his wife and son.

First responders arrived on the scene and performed CPR before the man was pronounced dead. 

The victim was transported to the Grand County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death. 

The man's identity was not released. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 