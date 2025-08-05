Expand / Collapse search
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from Camelback Mountain

By
Updated  August 5, 2025 1:21pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

A hiker who fell and suffered heat-related issues was hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from Camelback Mountain on Aug. 5, firefighters said. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The Brief

    • A man is in critical condition after suffering a fall and heat-related issues while hiking Camelback Mountain on Aug. 5.
    • The Phoenix Fire Department says crews used a "big wheel" stretcher to rescue the man from the Cholla Trailhead.

PHOENIX - A hiker is in critical condition after being rescued from Camelback Mountain on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the Cholla Trailhead on Aug. 5 at around 11 a.m. for reports of a hiker who suffered a ground-level fall and was experiencing "heat-related issues."

Crews were able to find the injured hiker and began treating him.

"Active cooling measures with the ice immersion bag were used to help cool the hiker," firefighters said.

The injured hiker was carried down the mountain using a "big wheel" stretcher. The hiker was then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.

What we don't know:

The hiker wasn't identified.

Dig deeper:

According to the city of Phoenix, on days when an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect, the following trails are restricted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Camelback Mountain Preserve: Echo Canyon and Cholla Trail.
  • Phoenix Mountains Preserve: The Piestewa Peak Summit trail and associated trails.
  • South Mountain Park and Preserve: Holbert Trail, Mormon Trail, Hau'pal Loop Trail, and access to the National Trail from the Pima Canyon Trailhead.
(related video): Phoenix hiking trails closed during extreme heat

The extreme heat means many Valley trails are closed to protect hikers and first responders. This includes Camelback, Piestewa Peak, and several trails on South Mountain.

Map of the Cholla Trailhead on Camelback Mountain

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department and the City of Phoenix.

