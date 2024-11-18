Hiker falls dozens of feet while on Lookout Mountain in Phoenix, FD says

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Dept.

The Brief The Phoenix Fire Department says a badly injured hiker fell at least 50 feet while on Lookout Mountain on Nov. 18. Crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale worked to rescue the victim who was found "unconscious and not breathing."



Crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments rescued a hiker who is believed to have fallen 50-70 feet while on Lookout Mountain Monday afternoon.

The hiker, an unidentified man, is in extremely critical condition after falling around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix Fire said on Nov. 18.

He was rescued off the mountain after being found "unconscious and not breathing," the fire department said, and was taken to the hospital.

Lookout Mountain is near Greenway Parkway and 7th Street.