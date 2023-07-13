Hiker finds decomposing bodies at Colorado campsite

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Hiker finds decomposing bodies at Colorado campsite

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
9df4518a- article

Gunnison National Forest in Colorado (Getty Images)

A person hiking near a Colorado campground made a gruesome discovery, authorities said.

According to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker was in the Gold Creek Campground area in Gunnison National Forest, about 200 miles southwest of Denver, on Sunday afternoon when they found a "heavily decomposed" body at a remote campsite. The hiker called authorities, and investigators decided to wait until daylight to investigate the scene.

The next morning, they found two more decomposed bodies in a tent. Investigators say it appears the people had been dead for a "substantial period of time."

READ MORE: Hiker killed, 2 others injured in 'wet landslide' while hiking in California's Sierra Nevada

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the people who died, though investigators "have a vague idea" of who they are, authorities said. Autopsies are pending to determine their causes of death.

"We’re suspecting they were there under the snow all winter long," Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie told The New York Times. 