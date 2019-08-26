Hiring Fest held for open job positions at The Farm at South Mountain

Are you Looking for a job? The Farm at South Mountain opened up Monday for a hiring fest.

"Today, we are having our hiring fest to get ready for our busy season," said Ashley Oakes Scott, Director of Marketing for The Farm at South Mountain.

The Farm at South Mountain is located not far from Downtown Phoenix, on S. 32nd St. near Southern Ave.

"We are hiring for everything that's related to restaurants and culinary right now, so we have over a hundred positions available," said Oakes Scott. "The Farm at South Mountain opens on September 5, and we have three restaurants on the property, so all three are hiring right now."

There's also a catering company on site called Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering.

"We also have the restaurant at the Phoenix Art Museum called Palette, and they are also looking for servers and cooks," said Oakes Scott.

There were plenty of applicants filling out paperwork on Monday, but if you missed it and still want to apply, don't worry.

"Since we are in that hiring mode right now, so if you sent your application in, you will get an interview this week as well," said Oakes Scott.

The concept at the place has always been fresh food, from the farm to the table.

"Working at The Farm is magical," said Oakes Scott.

It's not a bad place to work, especially for those who love the outdoor life.

"We are in an outdoor space in the middle of the city but we have over a hundred trees here. We have 10 acres. It's just beautiful outside, and our restaurants are all farm fresh concept," said Oakes Scott. "We have our on-site soil and seed, so if you are working here, you will be able to see that, see what's growing throughout the season, and then you will see what's going into the restaurants from our garden."

Hiring Fest at The Farm at South Mountain

https://www.thefarmatsouthmountain.com

E-mail resume to info@thefarmatsouthmountain.com