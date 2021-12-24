Historic Phoenix church reopens after 36 years; what you should know about the Sacred Heart Church

Dec. 24 marked a special day for a historic church in Central Phoenix.

After 36 years of waiting, the Sacred Heart Church opened its doors once again, and just in time for the Christmas holiday. Here's what you should know about the historic church.

Church built in 1950s, closed due to Sky Harbor expansion

The original parish church was built in the early 1950s, with the guidance of Father Albert Braun. At the time, the church served a largely Hispanic neighborhood.

In the 1980s, however, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's expansion began, and except for the church, 6,000 structures in the area of the church were demolished.

According to the Diocese of Phoenix's website, the church and parish buildings, along with the surrounding residences of an area known as the Golden Gate Barrio, were taken through eminent domain.

According to the church's website, the last regular mass was celebrated in 1985.

Deal to revive church made in 2018

In 2018, we reported on a deal that was reached with the City of Phoenix to revive the church.

In June of that year, Rev. Paul Sullivan said in a statement that the decades-old church will be restored. Sullivan said at the time the goal is to make the church a place of "unity and pride."

As part of the restoration, the church is painted and cleaned, and religious art has been put back inside.

"Very happy and excited to see what God is going to do in this beautiful, beautiful place of worship," said Susan French.

Restoration efforts will continue in the months ahead.

Members of community remember church

As the church reopens its doors, members of the community say this church was a part of a special time in their lives.

"It kind of makes you happy and hurt all the same time. It was a good time to grow up in those days," said Jim Yarbrough, who once served as an altar boy when he was in the 8th grade.

Others, like Jimmy Benavidez, the church evokes nostalgia.

"Brings me to tears, man," said Benavidez, who grew up going to the church. "My mom and dad are just looking down, smiling. I'm sure this is a special place. I was named after Father Albert."

"It’s important for them to come back, acknowledge part of their history that was kind of wiped out with the expansion of the airport, but it’s still real in their hearts, and to come back to a special place like this means a lot," said Rev. Sullivan.

For Christmas Day, services will be held at 9:00 a.m. and 12:000 p.m.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app