Phoenix sets new rainfall record with winter storm bringing wet, windy weather to Arizona

Parts of Arizona had wet and windy weather Friday, with rain falling on desert cities and snow in Flagstaff and nearby mountains.

The state Department of Transportation warned drivers that rain in metro Phoenix would produce wet and slick road conditions. Light to moderate rain was forecast for the Tucson area in southern Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, the city received 0.94" of rain on Dec. 24, breaking the previous record of 0.93" that was set in 1944.

"This also makes today the wettest day since February 22, 2020 when 1.04" fell," read a portion of the post.

A flash flood watch was issued for Kingman and other areas in Mohave County in northwestern Arizona through Friday afternoon due to rainfall over a wildfire burn scar in the Hualapai Mountains.

The National Weather Service said Flagstaff could get up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow Friday, with higher totals expected at higher elevations in the region.

Arizona Snow Bowl, a ski resort in mountains overlooking Flagstaff, reported getting 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow overnight.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph (64 kph) were forecast in southeastern Arizona and in east-central Arizona, where winter storm advisories were issued for the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.

Rain hits Phoenix as people travel for Christmas Eve

In the Phoenix area, rainy weather caused wet roadways and slick surfaces. The rain, however, also caused flooding at various locations, like 48th Street and Warner in Ahwatukee.

Despite the rain, last minute travelers say they are not letting the weather get them down.

"Life is good. I love the rain. I am feeling awesome. Tomorrow is a great day. I am alive, so I am thankful to be alive. Look at the glass half-full," said one person.

Some are not even wearing rain gear.

"I am an Arizonan. Who needs a jacket?" said another person.

Officials also urge travelers heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to check their flight status as the storms could affect their holiday travel plans.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

