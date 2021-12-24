Man killed in 3-car crash near Phoenix intersection: police
article
PHOENIX - A man died at the hospital following a three-car crash in Phoenix on Thursday night, police said.
According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 when a red car that was heading southbound on 43rd Avenue crashed into a white truck that was heading westbound on Buckeye Road. The impact of the crash caused the red car to then hit a tan vehicle.
The driver of the red car, identified as 55-year-old James Cates, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
