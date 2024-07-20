Hit-and-run crash causes problems on Loop 202; 2 fires grow in Pinal County | Nightly Roundup

article

From a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that clogged up Loop 202 to a crazy drone video that has Yavapai County officials on the lookout for a suspect, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 20, 2024.

1. Hit-and-run causes closure of Loop 202

2. Romero Fire and Circle Fire quickly growing in Pinal County

3. Drone footage of out-of-control pickup in Yavapai County has police searching for suspect

4. WNBA fans blindsided by extreme heat in Phoenix

5. Chick-fil-A dethroned as America's favorite fast-food joint

Also, your weather forecast for tonight