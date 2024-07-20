Hit-and-run crash causes problems on Loop 202; 2 fires grow in Pinal County | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that clogged up Loop 202 to a crazy drone video that has Yavapai County officials on the lookout for a suspect, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 20, 2024.
1. Hit-and-run causes closure of Loop 202
Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road closed for crash. Alternate routes needed for east Valley commuters trying to get to downtown Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star game.
2. Romero Fire and Circle Fire quickly growing in Pinal County
The Romero Fire and Circle Fire are both burning about 15 miles south of the town of Kearny in Pinal County. Both have exceeded 1,000 acres burned with the Romero Fire eclipsing the 4,000 acre mark.
3. Drone footage of out-of-control pickup in Yavapai County has police searching for suspect
An out-of-control SUV plunged into a fence and narrowly missed hitting an ATV driver in Yavapai County on July 19.
4. WNBA fans blindsided by extreme heat in Phoenix
Visiting basketball fans are squaring off against the excessive heat and the change in temps can be intimidating.
5. Chick-fil-A dethroned as America's favorite fast-food joint
After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 7/20/24
Our Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire this evening, but our high temperature is expected to exceed 115°.