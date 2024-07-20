Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:53 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:42 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Graham County, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:17 PM MST until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County

Hit-and-run crash causes problems on Loop 202; 2 fires grow in Pinal County | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  July 20, 2024 7:26pm MST
Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that clogged up Loop 202 to a crazy drone video that has Yavapai County officials on the lookout for a suspect, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 20, 2024.

1. Hit-and-run causes closure of Loop 202

Loop 202 westbound reopened at Scottsdale Road in Tempe
Loop 202 westbound reopened at Scottsdale Road in Tempe

Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road closed for crash. Alternate routes needed for east Valley commuters trying to get to downtown Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star game.

2. Romero Fire and Circle Fire quickly growing in Pinal County

Romero Fire and Circle Fire growing quickly south of Kearny in Pinal County
Romero Fire and Circle Fire growing quickly south of Kearny in Pinal County

The Romero Fire and Circle Fire are both burning about 15 miles south of the town of Kearny in Pinal County. Both have exceeded 1,000 acres burned with the Romero Fire eclipsing the 4,000 acre mark.

3. Drone footage of out-of-control pickup in Yavapai County has police searching for suspect

Drone footage captures out-of-control pickup truck in Yavapai County
Drone footage captures out-of-control pickup truck in Yavapai County

An out-of-control SUV plunged into a fence and narrowly missed hitting an ATV driver in Yavapai County on July 19.

4. WNBA fans blindsided by extreme heat in Phoenix

WNBA fans blindsided by extreme heat but finding ways to deal with it
WNBA fans blindsided by extreme heat but finding ways to deal with it

Visiting basketball fans are squaring off against the excessive heat and the change in temps can be intimidating.

5. Chick-fil-A dethroned as America's favorite fast-food joint

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant
Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/20/24

Our Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire this evening, but our high temperature is expected to exceed 115°.