Hit-and-run driver wanted for hitting person who was changing a tire on side of I-10 in west Phoenix: DPS

Authorities are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a person who was changing a tire on the side of the freeway in west Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on May 27 just before 9:30 p.m., when the victim was changing a tire on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue, just east of the Loop 202.

"The vehicle that struck the victim continued without stopping," DPS said. "The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries."

DPS is asking anyone with information to contact them at 602-223-2212 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also submit a tip online at silentwitness.org.