Hit-and-run driver wanted in deadly West Phoenix pedestrian crash

The Brief Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in West Phoenix. The fatal hit-and-run collision occurred near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27. Officials stated the suspect vehicle is a 2011-2014 Granite Crystal Metallic Dodge Charger with driver-side damage.



Deputies are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in West Phoenix over the weekend.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a 2011-2014 Granite Crystal Metallic Dodge Charger struck the pedestrian, who was walking in an unlit area of the road.

The pedestrian, whose gender and identity were not disclosed, died at the scene of the crash.

Deputies said the driver did not stop, and continued traveling north on 67th Avenue.

Car Damage:

Due to the collision, officials said damage to the suspect's vehicle would be to the front bumper, near the wheel well, on the driver's side. Their front driver-side mirror assembly would be missing, with a broken or shattered headlight on the same side. They also said the front passenger side mirror could be missing glass.

There could be additional damage to the hood and front fender on the driver's side, along with damage to "A" pillar or windshield near the "A" pillar.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the suspect at this time. It is unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway, or if the driver had the right-of-way at the time of the collision.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash, including video surveillance of the car that day, is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-8477, or 602-876-1011. Callers are asked to reference report IR26-024924.

Map of the area of the hit-and-run crash.