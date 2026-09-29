Hit-and-run driver wanted in deadly West Phoenix pedestrian crash

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:22 PM MST until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
29
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from TUE 2:55 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:14 PM MST until WED 3:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Cochise County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:18 PM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Pima County, Graham County, Pinal County, Cochise County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:01 PM MDT until WED 12:15 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM MDT, Navajo County, Navajo County, Apache County, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM MDT, Navajo County, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:25 PM MST until THU 3:34 AM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:16 PM MST until WED 3:15 AM MST, Graham County, Pima County, Pinal County, Pinal County, Pima County
Flood Warning
from TUE 2:01 PM MST until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:30 PM MST until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:38 PM MST until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northwest Plateau, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:56 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:34 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:08 PM MST until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Greenlee County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:54 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:44 PM MST until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County

Hit-and-run driver wanted in deadly West Phoenix pedestrian crash

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 29, 2026 3:13 PM MST
Published September 29, 2026 3:13 PM MST

The Brief

    • Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in West Phoenix.
    • The fatal hit-and-run collision occurred near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27.
    • Officials stated the suspect vehicle is a 2011-2014 Granite Crystal Metallic Dodge Charger with driver-side damage.

PHOENIX - Deputies are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in West Phoenix over the weekend. 

What we know:

The deadly crash happened near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a 2011-2014 Granite Crystal Metallic Dodge Charger struck the pedestrian, who was walking in an unlit area of the road.

The pedestrian, whose gender and identity were not disclosed, died at the scene of the crash.

Deputies said the driver did not stop, and continued traveling north on 67th Avenue.

Car Damage:

Due to the collision, officials said damage to the suspect's vehicle would be to the front bumper, near the wheel well, on the driver's side. Their front driver-side mirror assembly would be missing, with a broken or shattered headlight on the same side. They also said the front passenger side mirror could be missing glass. 

There could be additional damage to the hood and front fender on the driver's side, along with damage to "A" pillar or windshield near the "A" pillar.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the suspect at this time. It is unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway, or if the driver had the right-of-way at the time of the collision. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash, including video surveillance of the car that day, is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-8477, or 602-876-1011. Callers are asked to reference report IR26-024924.

Map of the area of the hit-and-run crash.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews