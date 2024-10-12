Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, driver located but not arrested

article

The Brief A man was seen rolling around on a street before a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead. Police identified the suspected driver of the crash but no arrests were made. A new operations center helped police track and find witnesses and the suspected driver.



A 38-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of 23rd and Northern Avenues in Phoenix.

According to a police report, detectives made contact with the suspected driver of the car but no arrest was made.

Christopher Rhinehart was found suffering critical injuries when police arrived at the site of the crash around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 12.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were able to locate the suspected driver and interviewed witnesses through collaboration with the Desert Horizon Real Time Operations Center.

After a brief investigation, no arrests were made and no signs of intoxication were detected.

According to the release, a pedestrian was seen walking and rolling around in the street before the alleged pedestrian crash happened.