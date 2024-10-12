Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, driver located but not arrested

By
Published  October 12, 2024 2:17pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Emblem of the Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX - A 38-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of 23rd and Northern Avenues in Phoenix.

According to a police report, detectives made contact with the suspected driver of the car but no arrest was made.

Christopher Rhinehart was found suffering critical injuries when police arrived at the site of the crash around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 12.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were able to locate the suspected driver and interviewed witnesses through collaboration with the Desert Horizon Real Time Operations Center.

Phoenix PD opens new real time operation center

Phoenix Police is opened its second real time crime center on Aug. 21, and this center will help keep tract of activities along the 19th Avenue corridor. FOX 10's Dominique Newland has more.

After a brief investigation, no arrests were made and no signs of intoxication were detected.

According to the release, a pedestrian was seen walking and rolling around in the street before the alleged pedestrian crash happened.