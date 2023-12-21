Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Holiday driving: Expert shares safety tip as many Arizonans get ready to hit the roads

FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - For this holiday season, officials with AAA are expecting 2.2 million drivers in Arizona to hit the road, which is close to the record that was set in 2019.

"I'm going to be headed over to San Diego. I also have another road trip over to Payson, so doing a lot of family trips this year," said driver Abigail Ouellette.

Before the trip, however, Ouellette took her car in for a tire check.

"I had a nail in my tire, so I had to get all four tires replaced," said Ouellette. "I'd rather be safe than sorry, especially with all the travel I have coming up."

"This time of year, we get a lot of holiday travel," said Preston Stillman, a Store Manager with Discount Tire. "We look for things that can cause issues with low tread. We want to know where they're going, so we can help with data, so they can make a decision."

AZ expert shares holiday driving tips

Stillman said their goal is to let customers know about the health of their tires.

"We start having a conversation when we reach 5/32 of it. You don't want to take it below 2/30 of an inch," said Stillman.

Stillman offered some tips for drivers who are getting ready for the holiday trip. An easier tip is the so-called ‘penny trick': If one can see Lincoln's head when the coin is placed in the groove of a tire's tread, it is time for new tires.

Along with free tire inspections and air in tires, they also take a look at wiper blades.

We are told a lot of drivers will come in the morning before work or after work, so the best time to get maintenance done is in between those hours, so that a shorter wait is possible.