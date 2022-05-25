Homeless man doused in flammable liquid, set on fire while sleeping under Trump Tower

A homeless man was set on fire while sleeping near a loading dock under Trump Tower early Thursday on the Near North Side.

The 75-year-old was laying on the ground around 2:50 a.m. when someone doused him in flammable liquid and set him ablaze in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue, police said.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on foot. A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, officials said.

The man suffered burns to almost half of his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.