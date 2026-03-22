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Officers shoot man accused of opening fire on Phoenix police helicopter

By and
Published  March 22, 2026 2:13pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man was shot by Phoenix police early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a police helicopter from an apartment patio near 38th Street and Thomas Road.
    • The suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after officers returned fire.
    • The man’s identity and his motive for firing at the aircraft remain unknown.

PHOENIX - Officers shot a man who they say fired multiple shots at a police helicopter in East Phoenix overnight.

What we know:

Just before 2 a.m. on March 22, officers responded to a shots-fired call near 3800 East Thomas Road. Phoenix Police Air Unit also responded after multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

"The pilot and observer located an adult male on the back patio of an apartment. As the helicopter guided officers toward the location, the man raised a gun and fired several shots at the aircraft," the police department said. 

Drones were deployed, and neighboring apartments were evacuated. 

Dig deeper:

During those evacuations, officers saw the man raise the gun again and fire at the helicopter for a second time. 

After officers fired back, the man was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound and a handgun nearby on the back patio. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said no officers were injured. 

Police told FOX 10 that the helicopter landed nearby to check for damage, but did not confirm if any was found.

What they're saying:

A neighbor said he clearly heard gunshots come in two distinct waves.

"Probably about 1:15 or so sounded like some gunshots. I didn’t know if it was gunshots or fireworks," they said. "Then about another 5 minutes later or so, I heard the helicopter came out – and heard probably about another five to seven rounds go off."

What we don't know:

The man's identity, or events leading up to him firing the gun at a police helicopter, were not made known. 

What's next:

The incident is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews