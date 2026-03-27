'No Kings' protests planned across Arizona; Savannah Guthrie to return to 'Today' show | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie to return to ‘Today’ show amid ongoing search for her mother; 'No Kings' protests planned this weekend; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 27, 2026.
1. No Kings protests planned this weekend across Arizona
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Happening this weekend, demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.
2. Savannah Guthrie to return to the ‘Today’ show
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Nearly two months after her mother disappeared from her southern Arizona home, NBC announced on Friday when "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to television.
3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case
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Friday marks Day 55 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
4. Tiger Woods arrested
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Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested in Florida under suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida.
5. Man allegedly stole from AZ store dozens of times
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Police in Glendale say they have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly stole from a Walmart store in the West Valley city dozens of times.
A look at your weather for this weekend
The triple-digits are gone (for now), as we expect temperatures to cool down in Phoenix this weekend and into next week.
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