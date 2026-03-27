'No Kings' protests planned across Arizona; Savannah Guthrie to return to 'Today' show | Nightly Roundup

article

Savannah Guthrie to return to ‘Today’ show amid ongoing search for her mother; 'No Kings' protests planned this weekend; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 27, 2026.

1. No Kings protests planned this weekend across Arizona

Featured article

2. Savannah Guthrie to return to the ‘Today’ show

Featured article

3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

Featured article

4. Tiger Woods arrested

Featured article

5. Man allegedly stole from AZ store dozens of times

Featured article

A look at your weather for this weekend

Get the Full Forecast