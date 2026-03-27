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'No Kings' protests planned across Arizona; Savannah Guthrie to return to 'Today' show | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 27, 2026 6:44pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie to return to ‘Today’ show amid ongoing search for her mother; 'No Kings' protests planned this weekend; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 27, 2026.

1. No Kings protests planned this weekend across Arizona

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'No Kings' 2026: List of protest times, locations across Arizona
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'No Kings' 2026: List of protest times, locations across Arizona

Happening this weekend, demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.

2. Savannah Guthrie to return to the ‘Today’ show

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Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom
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Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom

Nearly two months after her mother disappeared from her southern Arizona home, NBC announced on Friday when "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to television.

3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 55 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 55 latest updates

Friday marks Day 55 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

4. Tiger Woods arrested

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Tiger Woods arrested in Florida, suspected of DUI, after Jupiter Island crash: Officials
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Tiger Woods arrested in Florida, suspected of DUI, after Jupiter Island crash: Officials

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested in Florida under suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida.

5. Man allegedly stole from AZ store dozens of times

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Man accused of stealing from Glendale Walmart over 70 times
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Man accused of stealing from Glendale Walmart over 70 times

Police in Glendale say they have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly stole from a Walmart store in the West Valley city dozens of times.

A look at your weather for this weekend

Weekend Weather Forecast - 3/27/26 to 3/28/26

Weekend Weather Forecast - 3/27/26 to 3/28/26

The triple-digits are gone (for now), as we expect temperatures to cool down in Phoenix this weekend and into next week.

Get the Full Forecast

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