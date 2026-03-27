Arizona weather forecast: Record-breaking heatwave continues in Phoenix

The Brief We're staying in triple digits on Friday in Phoenix, with a record-breaking high of 101 degrees expected. Relief is finally in sight beginning this weekend, as a pattern change is projected to bring cooler temperatures and the first significant rain chances to the state in weeks.



We've made it to the final day above 100 degrees in our 10-day forecast.

Today and the Weekend:

The ridge of high pressure impacting our state continues to shift eastward through the weekend. The shift brought us a high temperature of 99 degrees on Thursday, which fell below the 100 degree record for the date. This means our stretch of consecutive record-breaking days came to an end at 8 days straight.

However, we are still in record-breaking territory through Saturday. In fact, today is forecast to reach 101 degrees while the current record sits at 98.

As the high shifts over Texas, it will set up perfectly for moisture to wrap around the dome and guide up into Arizona. The moisture push will help bring a few spotty clouds to our state by Friday evening, with more widespread cloud coverage by this weekend.

This weekend the forecast high drops back to the upper 90s on Saturday and mid-upper 90s on Sunday. It will be breezy both days with gusts around 20-25 mph in Phoenix and 25-35 mph in Flagstaff. Eastern Arizona could see breezier conditions as early as today. The sky conditions shift from partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend, too.

By Sunday, there will be a low chance for a few passing showers or a thunderstorm over Southern and Eastern Arizona. The low chance for showers spreads into the higher elevations of northern Arizona overnight and into Monday. Even the Valley and surrounding lower deserts may see isolated showers or thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday. The chance sits at 10% in Phoenix and 20-30% around Flagstaff.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, a trough of more mild air will drop across the West Coast and move inland. Through next week, this will offer some moderation to our afternoon highs, with temperatures capping in the 80s beginning Wednesday and lasting into the following weekend. It may also bring additional chances of rain by mid-next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)