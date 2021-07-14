Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:42 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:18 AM MST until WED 12:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:59 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:54 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:19 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Homeless man stabs woman who let him stay with her, police say

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
STRAIGHT STREET STABBING article

(Dalton Police Department)

DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police have arrested a homeless man accused of attacking a woman who was allowing him to stay in her home.

Officials say the stabbing happened Tuesday morning in front of the home on the 500 block of Straight Street in Dalton.

According to investigators, the victim had been allowing 27-year-old Shaquae Robinson to say with her but was in the process of throwing him out.

When she refused to let him back in the house, witnesses told police Robinson stabbed her in the neck before running away from the scene.

Officers arrested Robinson a short time later. Possible charges for him have not been released.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported and then airlifted to a hospital. At last report, she has life-threatening injuries.  

The incident is still under investigation.

