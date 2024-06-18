Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Homemade electrical cars burned in north Phoenix garage fire

Published  June 18, 2024 9:35am MST
North Phoenix
Homemade electrical cars were burned in a garage fire on June 18 at a north Phoenix home, firefighters said. (Phoenix Fire)

PHOENIX - No one was hurt when a garage fire burned homemade electrical cars at a house in north Phoenix on June 18.

The fire sparked at around 7:30 a.m. near Cactus and Cave Creek Roads.

Phoenix Fire says crews arrived at the scene and found flames coming from the garage and two vehicles on fire.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

"Command made contact with the homeowner, and he stated that the vehicles inside were homemade electrical cars," Capt. Todd Keller said. "A hazmat unit was dispatched to the scene to meter the area and all readings came back normal."

Three people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Map of where the fire happened