Homemade electrical cars burned in north Phoenix garage fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Homemade electrical cars were burned in a garage fire on June 18 at a north Phoenix home, firefighters said. (Phoenix Fire)

No one was hurt when a garage fire burned homemade electrical cars at a house in north Phoenix on June 18.

The fire sparked at around 7:30 a.m. near Cactus and Cave Creek Roads.

Phoenix Fire says crews arrived at the scene and found flames coming from the garage and two vehicles on fire.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

"Command made contact with the homeowner, and he stated that the vehicles inside were homemade electrical cars," Capt. Todd Keller said. "A hazmat unit was dispatched to the scene to meter the area and all readings came back normal."

Three people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

