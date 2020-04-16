Hospital staff celebrate 98-year-old woman's 'triumphant win' over COVID-19

Pennsylvania hospital staff celebrated a 98-year-old patient’s “triumphant win” after she recovered from the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Holy Redeemer Health System shared this footage on April 16 showing staff cheering for the patient, named Rita, during her sendoff from Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook.

Holy Redeemer Health System said Rita had been at the hospital for 17 days while being treated for the virus.

“Thank you everyone who worked together to send Rita back home!!!” the health system wrote on Facebook.



Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map