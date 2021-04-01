Hotels hiring as travel picks up following height of COVID-19 pandemic

Now that more and more people are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some are feeling comfortable to travel once again, and travelers in the U.S. are choosing Arizona as one of the top destinations.

To keep up with demand, many resorts in the Valley are hiring. According to the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 11,000 openings in the hospitality industry in the Greater Phoenix Area.

Businesses in the hospitality industry are hiring after an extremely tough year.

"We are in rebuild mode. Many employees had to leave our industry and go find other jobs," said Pam Gilbert, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

At the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, they are hiring for positions in culinary, reservations, housekeeping, and more.

"It is also pent-up demand," said Gilbert. "People have had stay home, and they miss times with their family."

According to a survey by travel planner company Tripit, Arizona is third on the list for post-COVID domestic travels.

"Every week, we are seeing an increase of demand in reservation, and especially as restrictions have been lifted," said Paul Carter, Director of Food and Beverage at Arizona Biltmore.

The Arizona Biltmore is hiring for over 50 positions, from cooks to sous-chefs, bartenders, and lifeguards. The hotel is looking forward to bringing in new staff, after a long year of struggle for the industry.