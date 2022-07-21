Expand / Collapse search
‘House of the Dragon’: Official trailer released for new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 3:47PM
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
Getty Images-1139289059 article

A "Game Of Thrones" iron throne replica appears in New York City in March 2019. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Fans eagerly anticipating the debut of the new HBO show "House of the Dragon" got a glimpse of the series in a new trailer.

"House of the Dragon" is a prequel to the hit show "Game of Thrones" and is set 200 years before the original series and tells the story of House Targaryen, according to HBO’s website.

The official trailer features plenty of action, dragons, and suspense and dropped Wednesday ahead of the "House of the Dragon" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

"All the dragons roar as one.  The #HouseoftheDragon trailer has arrived," HBO tweeted Wednesday. 


RELATED: Counseling offered for 'Game of Thrones' fans before series finale

Stars of the new series include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

The 10-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin’s "Fire & Blood" and viewers can catch the first episode of "House of the Dragons" on Aug. 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 