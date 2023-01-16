Expand / Collapse search
Houston man caught on camera masturbating, recording woman through holes made in ceiling

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Houston man caught with hidden camera makes court appearance

Brian Burnette, 48, is facing a felony charge of invasive video recording after a camera was discovered in the attic over a woman’s bathroom. FOX 26's Shelby Rose has more as he made his court appearance Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON - One man is facing a felony charge of invasive video recording after a camera was discovered in the attic over a woman’s bathroom. 

Brian Burnette, 48, is charged with invasive video recording. 

According to a court report, a Harris County deputy was called out to a townhome on the 5500 block of Strack Road in December 2022 in reference to a meet citizen call. 

When the deputy arrived, he met with the townhome landlord who said he met with the victim for town home repairs. That’s when the landlord reported to the deputy that the victim found a hidden camera inside her bathroom, approximately two weeks prior to the initial call. 

The victim reported that her next-door neighbor had broken the drywall from her upstairs attic with a hole in the ceiling of the victim’s bathroom, directly above the shower. 

According to the report, the camera, which was found with a power supply, along with an SD card, were turned over to deputies as evidence. 

Court records stated that the SD card captured the victim nude while taking showers. They also found several videos of a man who appeared to be installing the camera in the attic. 

The landlord said he knew who the male was installing the camera as Burnette, and stated he saw Burnette several times while visiting the victim. He stated he was sure the person in the video was Burnette, the victim’s neighbor. 

Upon forensic investigation, over 1,000 video files were found. In those files, 20 bookmarked exported video link thumbnails were found. Documents said one video was also seen where Bernette was seen setting up the camera in the video and was said to be masturbating.